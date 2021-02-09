Jennifer Garrison Public Service Scholarship available to some Ohio students

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is accepting applications for scholarship funds at FAO. The organization offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans.

One of these opportunities available to students from Monroe, Noble, and Washington counties is the Jennifer Garrison Public Service Scholarship. The scholarship was established to encourage and support the post-secondary efforts of students with a passion for public service. Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who have been elected to student government and have a continued desire to be involved in public service. Applications and additional information are available online here.

Each year, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio offers scholarships to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In 2020, 328 Appalachian Ohio students were awarded over $563,000 in scholarships from over 280 donor-established scholarship funds at FAO. Those who would like more information about how to grow scholarship resources for the region’s students may find it online here or by calling (740) 753-1111.

The Monroe County Community Foundation is a local partner to FAO. To learn about the Monroe County Community Foundation, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Monroe.

