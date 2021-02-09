Advertisement

Marty Schottenheimer Dies

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer is dead at the age of 77.
Former Cleveland Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer is dead at the age of 77. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Former Cleveland Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer is dead at the age of 77. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - The longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has died. He was 77

Family friend and former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and was moved to a hospice Jan. 30. Schottenheimer won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his ``Martyball’' brand of smash-mouth football but fell short in the playoffs.

He was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He coached for 21 seasons with Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego. His success was rooted in ``Martyball,’' a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense.

He would exhort his players before a game with his mantra, ``One play at a time.’'

