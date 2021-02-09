Advertisement

Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.
Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Someone was taken into custody Tuesday following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic in which multiple people were shot, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained as of 11:42 a.m. and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking information. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies
This year, this pizzeria anticipated smaller groups gathering.
Local pizzeria changes up Superbowl specials

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/9/21
Nash Street Structure Fire
Structure fire breaks out along Southside Parkersburg, 2/9/21
Forecast for February 9th
Forecast for February 9th
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76