Obituary: David Jeffery Dutton

David Dutton
David Dutton(WTAP)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
David Jeffery Dutton, 47, of Mantua, OH passed away 11:34 pm, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

He was born on December 16, 1973 in Marietta to David Schwendman and Brenda Dutton.  David was a welder and machinist for the Trexler Rubber Company.  He enjoyed hunting, tractor pulls and spending time with family and friends and with his dog.

On October 14, 1994 he married Charlotte Miller who survives with his mother, a sister Amanda (Jake) Tidd of Marietta, a niece Breanna Felter, nephews Heath Hutchinson and Jakob Tidd, great nephew Brantley Felter, mother and father-in-law Charles and Brenda Miller of Caldwell and a brother-in-law Wyatt Miller.  Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, good friends Joe Imler and Tony Hood and Jaida his dog.

David was preceded in death by his grandmother Betty Stoops.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, February 12th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

