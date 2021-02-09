Obituary: Fred William Caplinger

Fred William Caplinger, 90, of Vienna, WV, and formerly of Broadway Ave. South Parkersburg, passed away February 6, 2021, with his wife and his “bonus daughters” by his side.

He was born April 27,1930, the son of the late Fred L. and Gladys L. Johnson Caplinger. Fred spent most of his adult life in military service of his country, having enlisted in 1948 and retiring in 1997. He served for 17 years in both the Middle East and Europe. He was an avid fisherman, loved to travel, and enjoyed bowling and traveling with is his wife of 50 years, to whom he resided with for 30 years in New England. Fred’s wife Rosetta passed away before returning to Parkersburg. There they attended Faith Baptist Church in Vienna, WV.

Fred is survived by his son Edward A. Caplinger, of Largo FL; sister Peggy J Hoover; “bonus daughters” Jackie Keiffer (David) of Craigsville and Sandy Lawrentz (Jeff) of Davisville; his present wife Linda C. Cooper Caplinger; three “bonus grandsons”, 2 “bonus granddaughters” 2 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of fifty years,Rosetta J Moore Caplinger; son David Mead Caplinger, and one “bonus daughter” Anita D. Cooper Hammaker.

A memorial service for Fred will be held Friday, February 12th, at 3pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, Pastor Don Beeson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm the same day. Fred’s remains will be inurned at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Walker, WV at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Red Cross in honor of Fred’s memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.