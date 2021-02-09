Obituary: John Edward White, Jr.

John Edward White, Jr., 84, of Whipple, OH passed away on February 8, 2021 at Elmcroft of Marietta. He was born on September 19, 1936 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John E. and Mary Ruth Haught White, Sr.

John attended Marietta City Schools and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1959-1965. John was called into active duty during the Berlin Crisis. During his childhood he worked various jobs to earn money. One job in which he was most proud was his newspaper delivery route which grew so large at one point in time that his father, John Sr. had to help him with Sunday paper deliveries by borrowing a truck to distribute the papers to various locations. At the age of 14, John was selected by his supervisor to participate in one of the largest newspaper carrier competitions known as the Flight Around the World. The competition was sponsored by The Ohio State Journal with 300 other paper carriers throughout the State of Ohio to compete for a trip around the world flight with Pan American Airways. This honor was given to him due to the hard work he put into his daily route delivering numerous newspapers. As an adult, he worked at the A&P Supermarket and The Airolite Company simultaneously for several years until the closure of A&P in the mid 70′s. He continued his career at The Airolite Company and retired with 46 years of service. While working at Airolite, he served as the Union President of United Steel Workers Local. He proudly represented the Airolite workers for several years and was out on strike for 17 weeks at one point. John ran for Washington County Sheriff in the early 1970s with the campaign slogan that he would represent ALL of Washington County. He regularly attended the Lower Salem Methodist Church and was a proud member of the Pioneer Sams Camping Club. He enjoyed camping and playing cards with his wife and numerous friends. John was a 4H advisor for the Lower Salem boys and helped organize the Salem Township V.F.D. He served as an EMT and firefighter. One of John’s most prized possessions was his 1956 Chevy that he purchased new and still owned. He would proudly attend car shows with his son after it was restored.

On September 16, 1967, he married Julia Hyde who survives with one son, Jason White (Renea Ball) of Lower Salem; one daughter, Jona Hall (Josh Rinard) of Williamstown, WV; two granddaughters, Alexis and Alyssa White; special grandchildren, Gabrielle and Dalton Ball and Hudson and Helen Rinard; a brother, David White (Carol) of Lower Salem; a sister, Sharon Flesher of Marietta; sister-in-law, Betty White and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann DeWitt and a brother, Robert White.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Rev. Karen Brantley officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Sunday, February 14 at the funeral home. With the covid19 pandemic, we request that masks be worn and social distancing is observed inside the funeral home. The family wants it known that there is no obligation to attend and understands if you decide not to due to personal safety.

The family would like to thank the Strecker Cancer Center, Hospice and the staff at Elmcroft for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Township V.F.D at 39 Mills Firehouse Lane, Lower Salem, OH 45745 or to donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

