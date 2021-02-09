Obituary: Kelly Joe Huggins

Kelly Joe Huggins, 59, of Parkersburg, passed away February 7, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 4, 1961 in Marietta, OH a son of the late Lewis Denver Huggins and Bernice Ruth (Semon) Huggins.

Kelly enjoyed spending time with his friends and the outdoors.

He is survived by his daughter, Abbi Sturm (Brandon) of Williamstown, grandson Maximus Sturm, two brothers, Dennie Huggins (Sherry) of Williamstown and Art Huggins (Dee) of Kentucky, six nieces and nephews, Scott, Wade, Shane, Daven, Chelsea, and David, special friends Lauren and Scott.

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

