Obituary: Mildred M. Arnold

Mildred M. Arnold, 97, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born May 9, 1923 in Lowell, Ohio, to Andrew and Lucy Tullius Schwendeman.

She is survived by two daughters, Michele Dye (Russ) and Judy McLeish (Charlie); seven sons Gary (Edna), Richard (Brenda), Ivan (Joyce), David, Chris (Tina) and Dean Arnold of Marietta, Ohio and Gale (Cathy) Arnold of Raleigh, NC; 31 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. “Bill” Arnold, whom she married on June 22, 1942; two daughters, Rosemary Wagner and Annette Bonar; grandson, Nicholas Arnold; and great granddaughter, Taylor Arnold.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Arnold family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.