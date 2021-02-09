Obituary: Thomas Craig DeWitt

Thomas Craig DeWitt, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 25, 1957 in Marietta to Ruth Ann White DeWitt and Theodore Lee DeWitt, Sr., who preceded him in death.

Craig was a graduate of Springfield High School and worked for Stowe’s International Harvester and RJF International in Marietta. He enjoyed hunting, farming, fishing, camping and boating.

He is survived by two children, April Mitchell (Aaron) and Josh DeWitt (Amanda); five grandchildren, Tharon and Lakyn Mitchell and Jacob, Alexis and Jasen DeWitt; five siblings, Dianna Burkhard, Theodore DeWitt Jr., Debra Dillon (David), Terry DeWitt (Catherine) and Donna Wells (Kevin); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private visitation and services will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Karen Brantley officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Donations in his memory can be directed to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the DeWitt family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

