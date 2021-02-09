Obituary: Tony Lee Wright Sr.

Tony Lee Wright Sr., 62, of Parkersburg passed away February 2, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on August 24, 1958 in Glen Dale, WV and was the son of Robert A. and Mary (Applegarth) Wright.

Tony proudly served our country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Wright, three kids, Shealee Ruble, Christy Wright, and Tony Wright Jr., seven grandchildren, sister, Joanne Keyser (Raymond), brother, William Wright (Barbara), many nieces and nephews, and two beloved fur babies at home.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.

