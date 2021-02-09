Advertisement

Ohio boys high school basketball poll- Feb. 8

Warren and Fort Frye make the last in this week’s AP boys high school basketball poll.
(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (17) 15-3 209

2, Mentor (4) 12-0 173

3, Cin. St. Xavier 14-2 118

4, Cin. Elder 15-3 100

5, Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 97

6, Can. McKinley 12-4 80

7, Hilliard Bradley 13-2 76

7, Gahanna Lincoln 13-2 76

9, Centerville (1) 14-3 69

10, Massillon Jackson 15-2 50

(tie) Westerville Cent. 12-2 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Cle. St. Ignatius 20. Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Thomas Worthington 17.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (15) 14-2 203

2, Lima Shawnee (2) 17-1 164

3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3) 17-0 145

4, Rossford (1) 17-0 121

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 16-0 120

6, Akr. Buchtel 11-2 76

7, Struthers 16-0 69

8, Vincent Warren 13-2 52

9, Cin. Woodward 15-3 37

10, Hamilton Ross 17-3 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. McNicholas 35.Warrensville Hts. 24. Cin. Indian Hill 22. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Trotwood-Madison 13. Waverly 13.

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (13) 17-1 205

2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3) 8-1 156

3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1) 18-0 136

4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 12-0 132

5, Sardinia Eastern (1) 18-1 114

6, Fredericktown 16-1 76

7, Beverly Ft. Frye 14-2 69

8, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 59

9, Cin. Taft 9-3 53

10, Wheelersburg 16-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 27. 11, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. 13, Collins Western Reserve 19. 14, Richwood N. Union (1) 18. 15, Spring. Shawnee 14. 16, Cin. Summit Country Day 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Antwerp 15-1 166

2, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 20-0 158

3, New Boston Glenwood (10) 17-1 155

4, Ottoville (1) 16-2 142

5, McDonald (1) 16-0 106

6, Columbus Grove (1) 14-2 91

7, Cin. College Prep 9-1 85

8, Botkins (1) 17-3 72

9, Richmond Hts. (3) 9-4 63

10, Cedarville (1) 15-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 35. Malvern 25. Glouster Trimble 17. Minster 13.

