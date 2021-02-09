Ohio girls high school basketball poll- Feb. 9
Fort Frye is ranked 4th in the Ohio Div. III girls high school basketball poll.
(AP) - he Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girl’s high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18) 19-0 202
2, Newark (2) 19-1 166
3, Mason 17-0 140
4, Centerville 18-2 128
5, Tol. Notre Dame 9-1 121
6, Dublin Coffman 17-1 81
7, Can. Glenoak 14-4 65
8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 15-1 58
9, Huber Hts. Wayne 14-3 53
10, Bellbrook (1) 18-3 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (6) 18-1 182
2, Napoleon (7) 17-1 172
3, Granville (1) 19-1 137
4, McArthur Vinton County (1) 19-1 126
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 19-0 108
6, Lima Bath 18-2 95
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 15-3 85
8, Poland Seminary 18-1 79
9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 46
10, Circleville 12-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (17) 20-1 203
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 17-0 157
3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 21-0 143
4, Beverly Ft. Frye 17-1 119
5, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 98
6, Sardinia Eastern 20-2 88
7, Willard 16-2 70
8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19-1 66
9, Cin. Purcell Marian 15-2 60
10, Worthington Christian 17-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (18) 20-1 199
2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 18-1 161
3, Minster 19-1 153
4, Peebles 14-1 138
5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-1 107
6, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 17-2 85
(tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1 7-1 85
8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-3 51
9, Cin. Country Day 12-1 44
10, Newark Cath. 11-1 43
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12.
