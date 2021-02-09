Oho State downs Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each scored 18 points, and No. 4 Ohio State used a relentless defensive effort to wear down Maryland in a 73-65 victory.

The Buckeyes limited Maryland to 40% shooting and a 5-for-19 performance from beyond the arc

That, along with 10 3-pointers on the offensive end, was enough to get Ohio State its fifth straight victory.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points and Eric Ayala had 13 for the Terrapins. Wiggins went 6 for 15 from the floor and Ayala missed nine of his 12 field goal tries.

