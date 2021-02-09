Advertisement

Plow drivers to be out on roads longer as temperatures begin to drop

ODOT equipment does not function as well in cold temperatures
ODOT equipment does not function as well in cold temperatures(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Continued winter weather is on it’s way to the Mid-Ohio Valley, and the area could see significant snow fall, as well as temperatures that could drop to the single digits.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be working to make sure roads are as safe and drivable as possible, but drivers may have to be patient.

With the snow and ice expected to be covering the road, officials with ODOT are warning people that it may take longer to clear them up as the temperatures continue to drop.

“As the temperatures get below 20 degrees, our material becomes less effective,” said Rick Venham, Transportation Administrator for ODOT District 10. ”When you get to the single digits it really very difficult for us to get the snow off the road, so anticipate seeing snow on the road a little bit more than what you are used to for the next week or so, with the forecast looking like it is.”

People should also watch for snow emergencies, to know the exact conditions of the road before actually getting in the vehicle.

“I would definitely allow yourself plenty of time,” said Venham. “Take it nice and slow and easy. Watch your hills and curves. Make sure your tires and stuff are good on your vehicle and whatnot, and one of the main things is, if you see us out there working, you know, don’t crowd the plow, and give us some room.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in all West Virginia counties

Latest News

Gov. DeWine looks to close educational gap created by COVID-19 pandemic
What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/9/21
Nash Street Structure Fire
Structure fire breaks out along Southside Parkersburg, 2/9/21
Forecast for February 9th
Forecast for February 9th