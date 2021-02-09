Plow drivers to be out on roads longer as temperatures begin to drop

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Continued winter weather is on it’s way to the Mid-Ohio Valley, and the area could see significant snow fall, as well as temperatures that could drop to the single digits.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be working to make sure roads are as safe and drivable as possible, but drivers may have to be patient.

With the snow and ice expected to be covering the road, officials with ODOT are warning people that it may take longer to clear them up as the temperatures continue to drop.

“As the temperatures get below 20 degrees, our material becomes less effective,” said Rick Venham, Transportation Administrator for ODOT District 10. ”When you get to the single digits it really very difficult for us to get the snow off the road, so anticipate seeing snow on the road a little bit more than what you are used to for the next week or so, with the forecast looking like it is.”

People should also watch for snow emergencies, to know the exact conditions of the road before actually getting in the vehicle.

“I would definitely allow yourself plenty of time,” said Venham. “Take it nice and slow and easy. Watch your hills and curves. Make sure your tires and stuff are good on your vehicle and whatnot, and one of the main things is, if you see us out there working, you know, don’t crowd the plow, and give us some room.”

