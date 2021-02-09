Advertisement

Ritchie County schools low on substitutes and bus drivers

With not enough bus drivers, Ritchie County schools have to think outside the box.
With not enough bus drivers, Ritchie County schools have to think outside the box.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several Ritchie County bus drivers are out due to Covid exposure, leaving a shortage in drivers.

On top of this, there has been a shortage in substitute drivers, according to Superintendent Jim Brown. This has led to changes in bus scheduling. One driver will be running two separate routes. To accommodate this, some students will have staggered pick up and drop off times. For instance, some students will leave early and some will leave late. Unfortunately, sometimes this means students arrive anywhere from fifteen to forty-five minutes late to class.

Brown said the situation isn’t ideal but it’s what they have to work with.

“It was a definite inconvenience. It’s not a practice we want to make permanent but we know, from time to time, depending on how many substitute drivers we have, that that’s a possibility.”

Brown made clear that buses will not be doubling up the amount of students inside. In fact, there are only 16 to 18 kids on bus rides now that there is a distance learning option. The safety protocol followed is that everyone gets their own seat but family members can sit together.

Now bus substitutes aren’t the only challenge Ritchie County schools have been facing. Brown said being low on teacher substitutes is a frequent issue due to Covid. However, the schools make due. Sometimes teachers team up with substitutes to teach, the teacher videoing in from home and the substitute keeping the class under control. Sometimes teachers teach during their planning period to cover for missing teachers as well.

Still, schools haven’t resorted to overcrowding classrooms, according to Brown.

