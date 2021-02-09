Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in all West Virginia counties

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, rejecting GOP arguments
ODOT equipment does not function as well in cold temperatures
Plow drivers to be out on roads longer as temperatures begin to drop
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
Obama-inspired sneakers on sale for $25,000
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash