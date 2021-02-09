Advertisement

Structure fire breaks out along Southside Parkersburg

No word yet on potential injuries
By Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:57 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Nash Street early Tuesday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the call for the fire came in at 4:04 a.m., and first responders had to deal with flames upon arrival.

Dispatch was not able to comment on whether anyone was injured at the scene.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, as well as St. Joseph’s Ambulance, all responded to the scene.

