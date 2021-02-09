Student Athlete of the Week: Rylee Harner
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
This week’s WTAP Student Athlete of the Week is Rylee Harner, a senior at Parkersburg South High School, who is a star for the Lady Patriots basketball team.
Rylee considers herself the vocal leader of the team, which led to her coaches naming her a team captain before her junior year.
Even with all the responsibilities on the court, Rylee is excelling with a 4.1 GPA in school.
Rylee has been accepted to West Virginia University this fall, and she is going to be studying Exercise Physiology.
