Advertisement

Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

Tampa Bay won 31-9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.

CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic.

The most-watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers.

CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year’s Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes.

Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3

The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies
This year, this pizzeria anticipated smaller groups gathering.
Local pizzeria changes up Superbowl specials

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/9/21
Nash Street Structure Fire
Structure fire breaks out along Southside Parkersburg, 2/9/21
Forecast for February 9th
Forecast for February 9th
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip
A Texas high school is facing criticism after a hate message was found written on a wall.
‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ painted on Texas high school campus