Advertisement

UK’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are ‘delighted with the news’
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The princess’ baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

The child is the 11th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded to Instagram a black and white image of their hands cradling their infant’s tiny fingers.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the palace said in a statement.

The statement said Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie was born at the private Portland Hospital herself, as was her sister, Princess Beatrice. More recently, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her son, Archie, at the hospital in May 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies
This year, this pizzeria anticipated smaller groups gathering.
Local pizzeria changes up Superbowl specials

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 2/9/21
Nash Street Structure Fire
Structure fire breaks out along Southside Parkersburg, 2/9/21
Forecast for February 9th
Forecast for February 9th
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 98 deaths, 3,207 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77