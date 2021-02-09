Wood County Commission wants to make sure volunteer fire departments are supported

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commissioners met with the head of the Wood County Fire Board at its meeting Monday.

They talked about fire fee collections. For the last few years, collections have gone down. In 2020, it was about 80%, according to Commission President Blair Couch. The year before in 2019, it was 88%.

The commissioners talked to Tim Robinson, the head of the Wood County Fire Board and also the chief of the Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, about how to get the numbers back up. They sent out certified letters to parties that have not paid. They are now thinking about going further by issuing leins or publishing the names of offenders.

Couch says the the Naik family still owes at least $38,000. They owned the IEI warehouse that burned for over a week in 2017.

The county-wide fire fee provides a steady revenue source for Wood County’s volunteer fire departments.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.