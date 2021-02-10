Advertisement

Ash Wednesday will be celebrated safely in 2021

Ash Wednesday at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in 2020
Ash Wednesday at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in 2020(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Normally, Ash Wednesday is celebrated in the Christian community with the priest’s hands putting the ashes on the people’s foreheads.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that will have to be altered as to keep with safety precautions and protocols.

St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg is taking advice from Pope Francis, and instead of using their hands to place ashes on people, they will instead sprinkle it over their heads as they come up, which will eliminate contact.

Usually, each person that comes up listens to a prayer that is said by the priest individually to them. That will also change, as to cut down on the spreading of germs.

“This year, he’s asked that we only say it once, over everyone,” said Fr. John Rice, Pastor of St. Francis-Xavier. “Then whenever the people approach, to simply sprinkle the ashes in silence, that way we are not having the air come out and the scientists tell us that makes it much safer.”

To accommodate for the large amount of people that intend to participate in Ash Wednesday services, St. Francis-Xavier will be holding three masses this year. One at 8 a.m., one at noon, and one at 7 p.m.

