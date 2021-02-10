City of Marietta prepares for incoming severe weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

As the severe weather approaches, the city of Marietta is going to work hard to make sure their streets and roads are safe for people to travel as soon as possible.

The city has a good supply of salt that they have used to pre-treat the roads before the weather hits, and then once the roads are covered, they have enough to start to treat them.

Due to the uncertainty of temperatures, the city does not know exactly when all roads will be completely cleaned.

The first priorities are hospital zones, and once those are cleared, more crews will be heading out to the roads with hills and curves, as well as bridges that freeze before other roads.

Then the crews would move on to the main roads before getting to the side streets.

Marietta mayor Josh Schlicher appreciates the hard work of the city’s road crews, and says that they know how important their mission is over the next few days.

“My administration’s expectations are that we are to serve the public,” Schlicher said. “And that means whatever it takes to see that the public is safe, and can get to their destinations on time. And they know that it’s teamwork, and that everyone plays a part in this.”

Once the roads are drivable, it’s important to still drive slow and safely.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.