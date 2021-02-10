Advertisement

Coplin Health Systems holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coplin Health Systems holds Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Wirt County.
Coplin Health Systems holds Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Wirt County.(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, Coplin Health Systems held a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Wirt County for eligible West Virginia residents.

The clinic was held at the Coplin Health System’s office in Elizabeth.

Health professionals administered around 300 doses of the vaccine to residents aged 65 and older.

Officials say that despite it being their first time testing out the new West Virginia registration system, the clinic did run rather smoothly.

“We are testing out the new Everbridge system, this new scheduling system,” explains Rhonda Krugman, Chief Quality Officer of Coplin Health Systems. “So we expected to have some rough points at the beginning. We are working through those and it’s kind of really smoothed out. We got a system going now, that’s working much better, so pretty good.”

Krugman says that Coplin Health Systems will be holding vaccine clinics every Wednesday in Wirt County.

