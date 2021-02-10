Advertisement

Grade eligibility requirement for extracurricular activities waived

West Virginia State Board of Education Meeting
West Virginia State Board of Education Meeting(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Superintendent of Schools has temporarily waived the grade eligibility requirement for participation in extracurricular activities.

During the West Virginia Board of Education meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Clayton Burch discussed the waiver he approved, which applies to state’s current policy, requiring students to have a 2.0 GPA to participate in extracurricular activities.

The waiver allows students who do not have the 2.0 GPA to participate in extracurricular activities until March 19. At that time, those students’ academic eligibility will be reviewed to determine whether they now meet the requirement.

Superintendent Burch cited research on the impact of participation in extracurricular activities as a reason for the waiver. He says students involved in extracurricular activities experience increased social and emotional well-being, higher academic achievement and improved focus and concentration.

Burch says because of the importance of academic achievement and mental health of students, as well as the positive impacts of participation in extracurricular activities, he has granted a limited waiver to the 2.0 rule in Policy 2436.10 sections 3.1.a.4. and 3.1.a.5.

The Board did not have to vote on the waiver, because they previously gave the State Superintendent the authority to approve waivers related to COVID-19.

