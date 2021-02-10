Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

