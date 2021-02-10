Lowell receiving funding for new water treatment plant

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - The village of Lowell is getting money for a new water treatment plant.

The village is receiving over $130 thousand in funding for this new facility that will be located on Buell Island.

This new system will look to assist the current people of Lowell in their water supply, and to address the issues the village has been having in the past.

The project will include two production wells and a pressure filtration system to reduce iron and manganese amongst other properties.

“One of the new emergent contaminants in the region is the PFAS, and that would be taken or removed out of the water stream with a granular activated carbon-type system,” says Lowell engineer, Jeff Carr.

Funding for this project will come in by this July. Construction for this new water treatment plant is expected to be finished by July of 2022.

