Advertisement

Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust

By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police carried out search warrants in three different Belpre locations after months of investigating drug trafficking in the area.

Six arrests were made on top of recovering drugs and money, Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks reported. Of the six arrested, multiple were on fugitive warrants from different counties. The arrests were a result of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law enforcement, as well as information from locals.

Mincks said, “We had a lot of complaints from neighborhood people there. It was very obvious that they were engaging in drug-trafficking because people were coming and getting out of their car and running in and apparently buying and coming back, getting in their cars and taking off at all hours of the day and night.”

The drugs in question were mainly meth and fentanyl.

Those arrested are facing charges such as drug trafficking, permitting drug abuse, parole violation, identity theft, drug possession, and more.

Mincks says all three locations were connected.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio

Latest News

Covid-positive inmates are sectioned off, all in one block.
Washington County Jail faces its first Covid outbreak
These guidelines help shape WIC's programs.
National dietary guidelines released
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Rylee Harner
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Rylee Harner
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Brylee Bibbee
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Brylee Bibbee