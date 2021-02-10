Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police carried out search warrants in three different Belpre locations after months of investigating drug trafficking in the area.

Six arrests were made on top of recovering drugs and money, Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks reported. Of the six arrested, multiple were on fugitive warrants from different counties. The arrests were a result of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law enforcement, as well as information from locals.

Mincks said, “We had a lot of complaints from neighborhood people there. It was very obvious that they were engaging in drug-trafficking because people were coming and getting out of their car and running in and apparently buying and coming back, getting in their cars and taking off at all hours of the day and night.”

The drugs in question were mainly meth and fentanyl.

Those arrested are facing charges such as drug trafficking, permitting drug abuse, parole violation, identity theft, drug possession, and more.

Mincks says all three locations were connected.

