Multiple wrecks reported across Wood County as weather deteriorates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Numerous wrecks are being reported across Wood County Wednesday afternoon as weather conditions deteriorate and snow begins to coverage local roads.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said there are “wrecks everywhere,” including at least two crashes that have been reported on Interstate 77.

A Wood County 911 Center dispatcher said the worst areas appear to be along Emerson Avenue, Rosemar Road and Lakeview Drive.

Crews also responded to a single-vehicle crash with a vehicle on its top at Route 95 and Elder Street in Parkersburg.

No serious injuries have been reported, and most of the wrecks have involved vehicles sliding into each other or sliding into the ditch, the dispatcher said.

In Washington County, Sheriff Larry Mincks reported major problems on the county’s roads.

