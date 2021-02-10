National dietary guidelines released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dietary guidelines for Americans that are released every five years have been released.

This is the first time these guidelines include guidance for infants. Nutrition Monitor Angel Cunningham explained that the information isn’t new but is now being disseminated through the guidelines. The report is meant for professionals, from policymakers to healthcare providers to nutrition educators to federal nutrition program operators. For instance, it’s used for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also called WIC, school food lunch programs, SNAP, and more.

Cunningham said the guidelines shape WIC’s programs.

“When we get these new guidelines, we can shape and better tailor our food package, we can shape and better tailor our nutrition and breastfeeding education to make sure we are best serving our participants...,” she said.

The official title of the guideline report is Dietary Guidelines for Americans for 2020-2025, Make Every Bite Count. You can find a copy of the report at https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.