Obituary: Catherine Irene Marks

Catherine Irene Marks, 71 of Harrisville, died Feb. 9, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born May 3, 1949 at Barberton, OH the daughter of the late Everett and Hazel Straub Collmar. Catherine enjoyed crocheting, sewing and playing games on her computer.

She is survived by her husband, Gordie Clint Marks, Sr.; children, Gordie Marks, Jr. of Harrisville, Ernest Marks (Tina) of Barberton, OH and Rebecca Foster (John) of Cairo; brothers, David Collmar and Skip Collmar both of NC; sister, Judy Metz of Calhoun County; grandchildren, Jaden, Wendy, Jessica, Katie, Lynnanna, Ernest, Jr. and Anthony; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard Marks and brother Everett Collmar.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Log Church Cemetery, Cantwell, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.