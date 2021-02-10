Obituary: Francis Shirley Greiner

Francis Shirley Greiner, 86, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born March 4, 1934 in Wetzel Co, WV, a daughter of the late Roscoe T. and Evadna Stewart Postlethwait. Shirley was retired with over 28 years of service from Nashua Photo where she was a supervisor. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and crafts. Shirley was a member of the Professional Women’s Club, Rebecca Club and Lynne Street Church of Christ where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Greiner; her two daughters, Cheryll Wilson (David) of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Theresa Lhota (Dan) of Latrobe, PA; two sisters, Loretta Bradley and Della Mae VanMeter both of Weirton, WV; four grandchildren, Lynne and Todd Wilson and Daniel and Brittney Lhota; great grandchildren, Tyler and Kaila Lenchak, Emma Wilson and Danny and Levi Lhota.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles F. Cornell; her granddaughter, Christy Campbell; two brothers, Sherwood and Paul Postlethwait and two sisters, Maxine Poole and Lois Saffel.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Ron Laughery officiating. Interment will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, St. Mary’s, WV. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1218 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, in memory of Shirley.

