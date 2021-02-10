Obituary: James Ellis Brown

James Ellis Brown, 72, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Friday, February 5, 2021, at his residence.

James was born November 30, 1948 in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late William “Ed” and Bessie (Brown) Jones.

James graduated from Pennsboro High School with the class of 1967. He courageously served his country in both the United States Army for six years, and then the Marine Corps for four years. He worked as a construction foreman for many years. James loved traveling and trying new things. He had a very charming smile and was always a great person to talk to.

James is survived by his daughter, Erica Brown of Virginia Beach, VA; stepchildren, Christian Malacara (Dakota) of Colorado Springs, David Jennings (Jo Ann) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Cissy Yuxiao Li (Neo) of Morgantown, WV; grandson, Jason Jennings; step grandson, Craig; and nephew, Glen Thomas.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Guigin Wang Brown and sister, Sandy Jones.

Private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in the Mount Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.