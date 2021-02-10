Advertisement

Obituary: James Ellis Brown

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Ellis Brown, 72, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Friday, February 5, 2021, at his residence.

James was born November 30, 1948 in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late William “Ed” and Bessie (Brown) Jones.

James graduated from Pennsboro High School with the class of 1967. He courageously served his country in both the United States Army for six years, and then the Marine Corps for four years. He worked as a construction foreman for many years. James loved traveling and trying new things. He had a very charming smile and was always a great person to talk to.

James is survived by his daughter, Erica Brown of Virginia Beach, VA; stepchildren, Christian Malacara (Dakota) of Colorado Springs, David Jennings (Jo Ann) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Cissy Yuxiao Li (Neo) of Morgantown, WV; grandson, Jason Jennings; step grandson, Craig; and nephew, Glen Thomas.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Guigin Wang Brown and sister, Sandy Jones.

Private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in the Mount Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Francis Shirley Greiner
Obituary: Francis Shirley Greiner
Louise Law
Obituary: Louise Queen Law
Joe Smith, Jr.
Obituary: Joe E. Smith, Jr.
Charlotte Fischer
Obituary: Charlotte Sue Fischer

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Catherine Irene Marks
Lillie McDonald
Obituary: Lillie Elder McDonald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lena Lenora Goad
John White, Jr.
Obituary: John Edward White, Jr.
Tony Wright, Sr.
Obituary: Tony Lee Wright Sr.
David Dutton
Obituary: David Jeffery Dutton