Obituary: Joe E. Smith, Jr.

Joe E. Smith, Jr., 68 of Parkersburg, WV passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on February 9,2021. Joe was born on October 5,1952, the son of the late Joe E. and Frances Smith.

Joe was a 1970 Parkersburg High School graduate. While at PHS (Go Big Reds!), Joe participated in several clubs and played baseball. During this time, he also played American Legion Baseball Post 15 (pitcher) and was on the winning WV 1970 State Championship Team from Parkersburg. He continued his education and graduated from Marshall University with his BA degree in Biology and General Sciences. He then went on to receive his MA degree in Counseling. After college, Joe’s professional career began in Wood County as an educator, school counselor, and administrator. He taught at Hamilton Jr. High and Parkersburg South High School. He was a school counselor at Edison Jr. High and Parkersburg South High School. He was the Director of the Caperton Center for Applied Technology on the campus of WVUP. He remained in that position until his retirement in 2012.

Joe lived life to the fullest, always enjoying company and conversation wherever he went. He loved summer vacations at Nags Head, NC with family and close friends, coaching his son’s baseball teams, camping with his son and “Sweet Nola Rosie”, cheering on Marshall University (Go Herd!), taking trips with his loving wife of 42 tears, cooking and grilling out, all kinds of get togethers and being the life of the party. He was a great son and brother, a loving husband, father and Papa, a good uncle, friend and neighbor and will be immensely missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry; his two sons Ryan (Ashley) and Zac Smith; his two grandchildren, Nola and Jonah Smith; his mother, Frances Smith; his sisters, Sandi McCoy and Sue Mathis (Randy) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe E. Smith.

Family services for Joe will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church with family and very close friends. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. When life becomes a little more normal, the family would like to get together with friends and talk, laugh and remember Joe. Details will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, cards would be welcomed by the family. Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may also be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.