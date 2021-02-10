Advertisement

Obituary: Lena Lenora Goad

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lena Lenora Goad, 91 of Clay, West Virginia died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

She was born on October 26, 1929, in Mullins, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph and Melvina Wood Moran.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Omer Heith Goad, Sr.

She is survived by her children: Gloria (Larry) Nicholas, Marshia (Randy) Cottrell, and Heith (Loretta) Goad; grandchildren: Cory (Michelle) Cottrell, Nicole (Kevin) Buckhanan, Christopher (Sidney) Goad, Drue Goad, Sara Queen, and Lauren Posey; great-grandchildren Chance and Brenton Cottrell.  A private graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with burial in the Goad Family Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

