Obituary: Lillie Elder McDonald

Lillie Elder McDonald, 87, of Vienna, received the ultimate gift of eternal life on her 87th birthday, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Stonerise Healthcare.

She was born February 10, 1934, in Ritchie County, WV, a daughter of the late Elden H. and Mary Agnes Starkey Elder.

Lillie retired from JCPenneys as a sales associate. She enjoyed gardening, reading and her beloved cats, Max and Toby. Lillie was a member of Cornerstone Gospel Church and attended Peoples Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie McDonald Davis and her fiancé, David Summers; one grandson, Derek Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Leroy” McDonald; her two sisters, Alberta Elder Kirk and Mabel Elder Richards; and one brother, Wayne Elder.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services are honored to serve the McDonald family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

