Obituary: Louise Queen Law

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Louise Queen Law, 81, of Washington, WV went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2021 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born on May 14, 1939 in Newberne,WV the daughter of the late Adrian “Tink” and Ruby Gribble Queen.

Louise was a graduate of Troy High School and took continuing education classes throughWest Virginia University - Parkersburg.  She retired from the Wood County Board of Education after thirty years of service.  Louise enjoyed researching genealogy, gardening, yard sales, painting and reading.

Louise is survived by her two children Jacqueline Law Chancellor (Bryan), Jonathan Law (Julie) and granddaughter Courtney Law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Ina Queen and the father of her children, Jack Law.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.  The video of the service will be available to view on the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page after Saturday February 13, 2021.  “Hugs from home” can be sent to the family by emailing a request to info@LeavittFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Amedisys Hospice, American Cancer Society or the Arbor Day Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

