Pleasants County and Ritchie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics changed from Thursday to Friday

(WTAP) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled on Thursday, February 11th at the Pleasants County Library has been re-scheduled to Friday, February 12th due to inclement weather.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ritchie County COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 11 at the 4-H camp has also been moved to Friday, February 12th, 2021.

Appointment times will remain the same.

The clinic scheduled for Thursday at WVUP is still on.

This is according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

