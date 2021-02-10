Advertisement

Pleasants County and Ritchie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics changed from Thursday to Friday

Pleasants County and Ritchie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics are changed from Thursday to Friday
Pleasants County and Ritchie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics are changed from Thursday to Friday(WBKO)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled on Thursday, February 11th at the Pleasants County Library has been re-scheduled to Friday, February 12th due to inclement weather.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ritchie County COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 11 at the 4-H camp has also been moved to Friday, February 12th, 2021.

Appointment times will remain the same.

The clinic scheduled for Thursday at WVUP is still on.

This is according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
UPDATE: Area hospitals update visitation policies
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio

Latest News

Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
Multiple wrecks reported across Wood County as weather deteriorates
Coplin Health Systems holds Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Wirt County.
Coplin Health Systems holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The City of Marietta's road crews prepare for the incoming severe weather
City of Marietta prepares for incoming severe weather
Ash Wednesday at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in 2020
Ash Wednesday will be celebrated safely in 2021
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall