Washington County Jail faces its first Covid outbreak

Covid-positive inmates are sectioned off, all in one block.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Jail is experiencing its first outbreak of Covid-19.

19 inmates are infected, as well as two staff members, according to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks. The staff are currently at home, quarantining while Covid-positive inmates have been put into one block.

Mincks says the staff being out has put a strain on the jail but the minimum number of staffing is being maintained.

“We have a minimum manpower that we like to have there so it causes overtime - bringing people from other shifts to fill in and there are a certain number that you have to have to run the jail,” he explained.

Staff dealing with Covid-positive inmates wear protective gear.

