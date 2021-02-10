Washington County Sheriff’s office getting new body cams

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is receiving new funding for upgrades to their technology and cruisers.

The department will be getting $10 thousand for new body cams and upgrades to their cruisers to pair with these new devices.

The body cams that are currently being used are six years old and have depleted battery life.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s office says that this will be a significant help in making sure that the department is up to date.

“This is funding that we’re going to be able to utilize for better equipment for the agency to where we can divert other funding for other necessities,” says Lt. Eric Hunter. “This is nothing but a huge help to us when it comes to receiving the grant money to replace old, worn out equipment with brand new equipment.”

The Sheriff’s department will be receiving this funding at some point within the next few months.

