West Virginia to get additional vaccine doses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia is set to get an additional 7,300 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine each week.

The newly allocated doses are going to 73 Walgreens locations across the Mountain State through the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program.

Governor Jim Justice announced the allocation during his Wednesday briefing. He said the state was originally told it would be getting an additional 5,800 doses through the Walgreens partnership, but the number was increased to 7,300.

Justice said President Joe Biden’s administration has committed to getting more doses to every state, so West Virginia can expect to see even more doses soon.

Each of the 73 Walgreens will be getting about 100 doses a week. To get one, you must make an appointment through the state’s registration system. You can do that by clicking here or by calling 1-833-734-0965. You must be 16 year-old or older to register for a vaccine.

During his news briefing, Justice also warned West Virginians not to buy COVID-19 vaccines online.

Justice said the West Virginia Fusion Center recently came across vaccines being illegally sold online. Justice said no one should try to purchase vaccines as no sales have been authorized anywhere in West Virginia. Instead, if residents discover these sales online, they should report them to the authorities.

“Please do not buy anything claiming to be the COVID vaccine from the internet,” said Justice. “If you buy something online, who knows what it could be. It could be a vial of water. It could be something else that you could get in trouble with. It’s just not worth it.”

On the vaccine front, Justice said West Virginia has now immunized 6.2 percent of its population. That’s more than any other state.

Last week, the state was able to administer more than 100 percent of its first doses. That means health officials are finding extra doses in the vials given to them.

“Today is the first day we have achieved over 100 percent usage of both doses. This is a huge achievement and I am certain no other state could be ahead of us,” said Justice. “We’re going to beat this thing, and we’re going to show the world how to beat it. And then they can run the West Virginia play.”

For the first time since November, Justice said there were fewer than 100 people in West Virginia intensive care units fighting coronavirus.

