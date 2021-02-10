Wood County Board of Education and Superintendent Will Hosaflook agree on extension

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Tuesday at the Wood County Board of Education meeting, the board and Superintendent Will Hosaflook agreed on a contract extension.

Hosaflook was hired as the new superintendent in 2018 and was given a three year contract, which is set to expire at the end of this fiscal year.

Hosaflook will get four more years as superintendent after tonight’s executive session.

The terms of the deal and salary for Hosaflook have not yet been released, but over the past three years Hosaflook’s salary has been roughly $150,000 annually.

Full details on the deal will be released to the public in the near future.

