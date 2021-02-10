Advertisement

Wood County Board of Education and Superintendent Will Hosaflook agree on extension

Hosaflook re-signs for four more years
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Tuesday at the Wood County Board of Education meeting, the board and Superintendent Will Hosaflook agreed on a contract extension.

Hosaflook was hired as the new superintendent in 2018 and was given a three year contract, which is set to expire at the end of this fiscal year.

Hosaflook will get four more years as superintendent after tonight’s executive session.

The terms of the deal and salary for Hosaflook have not yet been released, but over the past three years Hosaflook’s salary has been roughly $150,000 annually.

Full details on the deal will be released to the public in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters surveying and entering the home
UPDATE: Man found dead in apartment after fire in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Area hospitals update visitation policies
Amber Alert cancelled for 4-month-old boy in Ohio
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments

Latest News

Superintendent given extension
WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - Will Hosaflook Contract Extension
Candlelight Vigil for Hit and Run Victim
WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - Candlelight vigil for hit and run victim
This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Covid-positive inmates are sectioned off, all in one block.
Washington County Jail faces its first Covid outbreak