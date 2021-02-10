Wood County Middle School Spelling Bee winner and finalists announced

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools has announced the winners of its annual Middle School Spelling Bee, which was held on Tuesday evening at Blennerhassett Middle School.

First place was Noah Galloway of Jackson Middle School. Second place was Jackson Wharton of Jackson Middle School. Third place was Evelyn Stout of Edison Middle School.

The county’s top six spellers will move on to compete at the Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee in March.

In addition to the three county winners, Wood County Schools will be represented by Olivia Eaton of Blennerhassett Middle School, Issabella Giffen of Van Devender Middle School, and Maya Mincks of Hamilton Middle School.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.