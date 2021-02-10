Advertisement

Wood County Middle School Spelling Bee winner and finalists announced

The Wood County Middle School Spelling Bee was held Tuesday evening at Blennerhassett Middle...
The Wood County Middle School Spelling Bee was held Tuesday evening at Blennerhassett Middle School. First place was Noah Galloway, left, of Jackson Middle School. Second place was Jackson Wharton, center, of Jackson Middle School. Third place was Evelyn Stout, right, of Edison Middle School.(Wood County Schools)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools has announced the winners of its annual Middle School Spelling Bee, which was held on Tuesday evening at Blennerhassett Middle School.

First place was Noah Galloway of Jackson Middle School. Second place was Jackson Wharton of Jackson Middle School. Third place was Evelyn Stout of Edison Middle School.

The county’s top six spellers will move on to compete at the Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee in March.

In addition to the three county winners, Wood County Schools will be represented by Olivia Eaton of Blennerhassett Middle School, Issabella Giffen of Van Devender Middle School, and Maya Mincks of Hamilton Middle School.

