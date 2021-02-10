Advertisement

WVU knocks off Texas Tech

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and No. 14 West Virginia finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with an 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers won their third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock.

Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out as the Red Raiders saw a three-game winning streak end a day after reaching their highest ranking of the season.

West Virginia improves to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the Big 12. The Mountaineers are back in action on Saturday at home against Oklahoma.

