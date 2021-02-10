Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark raising funds for women’s cardiac services

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WVU Medicine Camden Clark(Zach Shrivers)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With February being American Heart Month, WVU Medicine Camden Clark is raising funds to benefit women’s cardiac services by selling “Mountaineer Fierce” t-shirts.

The shirts are being sold through the Camden Clark Foundation, and are available for purchase at the hospital’s Parkersburg wellness center and online here in sizes M - XXL.

On the front, the shirts read “Mountaineer Fierce”, and the backs read “This shirt saves hearts.”

All shirts cost $20 each, plus a $5 shipping fee if purchased online.

Those with questions about the shirts or the Foundation are asked to call (304) 424-2200. And additional information about the hospital’s cardiac services can be found here.

