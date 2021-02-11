Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPRC) - A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter’s window.

The tackle was captured on police dash cam.

Phyllis Pena said the man was trying to look into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window early on a Sunday morning.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them, pretty much,” she said.

Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch gave her some credit.

“It was a pretty good tackle,” he said.

Welch said the suspect is 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Police found Hawkins nearby, but he tried to get away.

They said he started running back towards Pena, who moved in and made the tackle.

Her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.

Pena said she just wanted to protect her kids.

“The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possibly more.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia to get additional vaccine doses

Latest News

West Virginians show appreciation for 2-1-1 line for the support they give
West Virginians show appreciation for 2-1-1 line for the support they give
CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties
Southeast Ohio Food Bank returning for a mobile food pantry on 2/19
Southeast Ohio Food Bank returning for a mobile food pantry on 2/19
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV's Got Talent: Anna Crum
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV's Got Talent: Anna Crum