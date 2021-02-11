Advertisement

‘Go bags’ found at home of woman who used megaphone at Capitol riot

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.(Source: Christopher Chern/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Federal prosecutors are asking that a Pennsylvania woman arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection remain in jail.

They say Rachel Marie Powell, who directed fellow rioters with a megaphone during the attack, had smashed cell phones, firearm paraphernalia and “go bags” at her home.

Prosecutors say this evidence proves she’s a danger to the community and a flight risk.

A U.S. attorney’s spokesperson says Powell remains detained ahead of Thursday’s court hearing on the prosecutor’s appeal.

'Go bags' at Powell's home means she's considered a flight risk, prosecutors said.
'Go bags' at Powell's home means she's considered a flight risk, prosecutors said.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office/CNN)

Powell faces charges of obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades.

Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

There’s no comment yet about the appeal from Powell’s attorney.

