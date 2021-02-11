Advertisement

Pileup shuts down Texas road; icy weather in store for many

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.(Fort Worth FD)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive car crash Thursday morning on an icy interstate in Texas as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S., officials said.

First responders took about 30 people to hospitals after the crash near downtown Fort Worth, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky told the Star-Telegram newspaper. He said some of those people were critically injured.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Meanwhile, officials in central Kentucky were urging people to stay home due to icy conditions from a winter storm that downed tree limbs and power lines.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state offices would be closed due to the weather.

Crews were responding to numerous calls of downed icy tree limbs and power lines, Lexington police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Authorities see fewer wrecks as night goes on
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
Candlelight Vigil for Hit and Run Victim
UPDATE: Candlelight vigil held for Parkersburg hit and run victim

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/11/21
Forecast for February 11th
Forecast for February 11th
Former President Trump’s policies worsened decades of neglect of the U.S. public health system,...
Trump’s policies caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, report says
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
The Lincoln Project is denouncing one of its co-founders after multiple reports that over...
How a leading anti-Trump group ignored a crisis in its ranks