Obituary: Albert William Ide

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Albert William Ide, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 5, 2021, at St. Ann’s Hospital, Westerville, Ohio.

He was born in St. Louis, MO on January 17, 1943, a son of the late Albert and Violet Hendricks Ide.

He was a veteran of the US Army.  He attended college in Marietta, Ohio for business.  He was a kind and loving husband of 19 years to his wife Mary Richards.  They called one another “Baby” and meant the world to each other.  He was an amazing father and grandfather.  He loved his family very much and wanted the best for them.

Albert is survived by his wife; five children William, Dana, Timothy, Lora, and Priscilla, and their spouses.  H also leaves behind several grandchildren that he loved and thought the world of.  He loved his step-children Connie, Malcomb, and Jeff like his own.

Albert always worried about everyone else’s health and well-being first.  He was always there for his children in ups and downs and never gave up and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer.  Even today, Albert is considered a superhero and best friend.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be in King Cemetery, Nicut.  Social distancing and masks are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

