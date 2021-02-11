Obituary: Barbara Sue Beals

Barbara Sue Beals went to her heavenly home on February 09, 2021. She was born on February 20, 1940 in Wheeling, WV to Etta Louise Morris Crawford and Cecil Eugene Crawford. Barbara was a wonderful Christian mother to her three children and their many friends who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her two daughters Dama (Dennis) Black, and Dawn (Jerry) Close, one son Dave (Heather) Hysell, one foster daughter Bonnie Hagar, seven grandchildren Janetta King (John Stephan), Joni Hurley, Marleigh (Sean) Neal, Jantzen King (Jason Fine), MaRyan Touvell, Devin Hysell, and Hunter Hysell, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers Carol and Kenneth Crawford.

There will be a private family fathering at a later date to celebrate Barbara’s life. Barbara’s family extends a special thank you to Jamie Powell, a long-time family friend and caregiver. They are also grateful for Barbara’s home health and hospice caregivers and Beverly Waterford Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly-Waterford Squad at P.O. Box 45 Beverly, Ohio 45715. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

